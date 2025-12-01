12,353 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Acquired by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,852.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,808 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 88,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $177,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,208.26. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $695,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 152,958 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,312.30. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,744. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $215.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.72 and a 200-day moving average of $229.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

