OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 41,200 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:BRO opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRO

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.