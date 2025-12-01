OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Lowers Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.33% of Spirit Aerosystems worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Spirit Aerosystems during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Aerosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 846,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SPR. Zacks Research upgraded Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spirit Aerosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Aerosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Spirit Aerosystems Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE SPR opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $42.33.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($4.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Spirit Aerosystems’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Aerosystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

