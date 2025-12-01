Solidarity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after buying an additional 2,252,323 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606,522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.11. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

