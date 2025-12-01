Spyglass Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,601,000. Duolingo makes up 1.9% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,965,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Duolingo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Up 1.6%

Duolingo stock opened at $191.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.27 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $537,649.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,715.12. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $20,803.68. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,452 shares of company stock worth $21,421,632. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.