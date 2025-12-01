APi Group Corporation $APG Holdings Decreased by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC lessened its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,034 shares during the period. APi Group makes up 5.8% of M.D. Sass LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned about 0.35% of APi Group worth $73,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in APi Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,583,631.10. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,910,000 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APG opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 1.72. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

