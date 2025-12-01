Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Solidarity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,912.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,391.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.Booking’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total transaction of $2,003,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,751 shares in the company, valued at $108,922,265.19. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,141.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.