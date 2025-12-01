Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stock Holdings Decreased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 46.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 61,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 5,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $907.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.07.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5%

COST stock opened at $912.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $922.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $958.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $871.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,343.68. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $9,010,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.