Trustmark Bank Trust Department Buys New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Trustmark Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $969,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE WEC opened at $112.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

