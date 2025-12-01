Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Position Reduced by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up about 4.1% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Medpace worth $70,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 261,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,597,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total transaction of $9,120,485.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,455.55. The trade was a 53.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total value of $35,874,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 774,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,787,603.56. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,597 shares of company stock valued at $189,967,248. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.18.

Shares of MEDP opened at $599.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $560.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $626.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

