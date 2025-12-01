Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases 13,247 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.6% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $64.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.