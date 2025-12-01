Third Avenue Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,298 Visteon Corporation $VC

Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,222,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,364,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,612,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 2,881.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 164,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 158,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 40.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 156,567 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $130.00 price objective on Visteon in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon stock opened at $103.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Visteon Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.41 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.22%.Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Visteon’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $65,461.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,311,480.54. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

