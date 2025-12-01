Spyglass Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91,461 shares during the quarter. AAON makes up about 3.0% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of AAON worth $52,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AAON by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AAON by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $758,191.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,271.64. The trade was a 27.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,231.40. The trade was a 50.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 1.05. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $139.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.