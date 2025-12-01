Third Avenue Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Third Avenue Management LLC lowered its position in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 0.11% of Seaboard worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seaboard by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,679.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,720.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,376.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.22. Seaboard Corporation has a 1 year low of $2,365.00 and a 1 year high of $4,740.00.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $113.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.93%.

About Seaboard

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.