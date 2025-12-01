First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises about 1.3% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,085,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,070,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,952 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,038,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 159.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,418 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

FR stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

