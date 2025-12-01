Third Avenue Management LLC Lowers Stake in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Third Avenue Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237,853 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6,645.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 29.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Therace Risch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $415,862.50. This represents a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $297,527.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,000.50. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

