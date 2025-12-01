Prossimo Advisors LLC Sells 844 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,422,000 after buying an additional 691,165 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 56,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 31.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $67.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

