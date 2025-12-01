Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,241.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,214 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $110.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $110.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

