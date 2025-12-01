River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 117,697 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 117,697 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 378.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $194.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.22. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.