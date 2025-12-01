River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,042 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,212,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CASY opened at $570.76 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.08 and a fifty-two week high of $573.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.40 and a 200 day moving average of $518.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

