Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $320.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.41 and its 200-day moving average is $362.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

