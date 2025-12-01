Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 7.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.