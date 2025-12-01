River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 1,278,501 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278,501 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $27,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 164.29%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

