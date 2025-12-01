River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 181,726 Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,285,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,726 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $73,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at $67,052,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TXNM Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.5%

TXNM opened at $58.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Insider Activity at TXNM Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of TXNM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $103,932.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,725 shares in the company, valued at $503,781.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

