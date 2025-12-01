Prossimo Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $248.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

