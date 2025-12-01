Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.