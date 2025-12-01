Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.5%

PEBK opened at $32.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

