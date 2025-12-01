Prossimo Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Prossimo Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX opened at $152.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

