Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,644,068 Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,644,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,749,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Natera by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 104,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 48.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $245.06 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $241.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,525.72. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,061 shares in the company, valued at $22,255,314.60. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 308,366 shares of company stock worth $63,050,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

