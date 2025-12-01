Tidewater Inc. $TDW Shares Acquired by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up about 8.3% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 1.77% of Tidewater worth $40,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tidewater by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4,245.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tidewater by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDW opened at $53.84 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dnb Nor Markets cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

