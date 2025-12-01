Third Avenue Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 3.2% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.