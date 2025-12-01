Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,291,812 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,291,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $135.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $227.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

