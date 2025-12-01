Samjo Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Silvaco Group, Inc. $SVCO

Samjo Management LLC lessened its stake in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,600 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Silvaco Group worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvaco Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvaco Group by 4,961.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Silvaco Group by 70.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Silvaco Group Price Performance

SVCO opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silvaco Group ( NASDAQ:SVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 million. Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Silvaco Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Silvaco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walden C. Rhines purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,769.26. This represents a 45.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Candace Jackson sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $35,275.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,043.25. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,800 shares of company stock valued at $248,080. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvaco Group Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

