Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $135.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $227.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

