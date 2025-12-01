River Road Asset Management LLC Has $58.89 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $58,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AWI opened at $189.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.37 and a 52 week high of $206.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day moving average of $180.91.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.339 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.