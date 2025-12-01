River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,103,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 487,703 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $38,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after buying an additional 592,443 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 862,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 77,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $38.52 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $52.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

