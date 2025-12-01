River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 439,263 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $83,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 3,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock opened at $148.43 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $175.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $132,376.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,456 shares in the company, valued at $776,607.04. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $180,439.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,977.90. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.