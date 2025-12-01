CSX Corporation $CSX Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 431,053 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $55,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 19.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. CSX had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In related news, SVP Michael S. Burns sold 24,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $891,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,286.40. This trade represents a 31.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 55,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,087.58. The trade was a 1,700.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

