River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417,831 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 295,391 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $44,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in TripAdvisor by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,697 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.66.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.88 on Monday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

