River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 6,787 Shares of Insperity, Inc. $NSP

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $46,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 31.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE NSP opened at $35.37 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.42). Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,953.16. This trade represents a 4.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $563,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,247,491.98. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

