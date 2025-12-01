River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,519,644 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $64,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1,927.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,336,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,368 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,725,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in OPENLANE by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,367,000 after buying an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in OPENLANE by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,577,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 461,976 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OPENLANE from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

OPENLANE Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $25.44 on Monday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.