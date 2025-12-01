River Road Asset Management LLC Has $40.58 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,149 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $40,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 900.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $228.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

