River Road Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 453,922 Brookfield Corporation $BN

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 453,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,435,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $63,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BN stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.16 and a beta of 1.73. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

