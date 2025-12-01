Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Metagenomi, Inc. $MGX

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 260.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,743 shares during the period. Metagenomi accounts for 12.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Metagenomi were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Metagenomi by 53.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Metagenomi by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Metagenomi by 482.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Metagenomi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Metagenomi from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Metagenomi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metagenomi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of MGX opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.31. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 287.06%.The company had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

