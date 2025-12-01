Norges Bank Makes New $274.74 Million Investment in Eversource Energy $ES

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,318,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,744,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,422,000 after acquiring an additional 691,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after acquiring an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,273,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,449,000 after purchasing an additional 211,962 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,952,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

ES opened at $67.18 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

