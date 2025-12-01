Robert Half Inc. $RHI Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 531.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 45.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 11.9% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Robert Half by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,125.44. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE RHI opened at $27.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.01. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.25%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.