1,658,436 Shares in Wabtec $WAB Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,658,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,194,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Wabtec by 9.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,410,000 after buying an additional 186,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wabtec by 33.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,062,000 after buying an additional 398,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,764,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wabtec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $1,049,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,173. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,060. The trade was a 34.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WAB opened at $208.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

