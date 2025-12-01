DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,834 shares of company stock worth $174,539,246. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Wedbush raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $198.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.80. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.