Norges Bank Invests $266.25 Million in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 802,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 56.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Corpay by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.71.

CPAY stock opened at $295.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.70. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

