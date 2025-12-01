Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,833,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $176.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.94. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

